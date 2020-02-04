Passenger bridge at Southwest Georgia Airport nearly ready for use

ALBANY -- You don’t need a weatherman to know that south Georgia summers are muggy and storm showers can pop up seemingly out of nowhere.
In a few weeks, passengers deplaning at the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport won’t have to step out into inclement weather with the addition of a bridge to keep them out of the elements as they enter the terminal.
Workers are installing the $1.6 million passenger bridge and training airport employees with an eye on having it in operation by the middle of the month.
“Installation, training is supposed to be finished by Feb. 17,” Albany Transportation Director David Hamilton said. “It could possibly be used on the 18th. We’re planning a ribbon cutting on the 24th.”
Passenger comfort is a primary benefit for the structure, but it also will enhance security at the facility, he said.
“This is a great amenity for passengers,” Hamilton said. “We look at it from two standpoints: security and passenger safety. (It) allows us to keep passengers in that confined area and also keeps them safe and secure, employees, too.”
The airport secured federal grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration to cover 95 percent of the cost for the bridge.
“This is unusual for the FAA,” Hamilton said. “(The agency) mainly funds the primary runway. They don’t normally look at vertical projects, usually only horizontal.”
A few months after Hamilton's promotion to his current position in 2015, City Administrator Sharon Subadan brought up the idea for the passenger bridge. The discussion begun at that time is now coming to fruition.
“That’s one of the first things she talked to me about,” Hamilton said. “With the bridge, this is another feature to help them enjoy their flight into Albany. This is a great marketing tool, just another great amenity the city has to offer.”
Frequent flyers among the roughly 80,000 passengers who fly in and out of the city annually have been excited and anxiously awaiting the bridge to be ready, he said.
The city also received 95 percent funding from the FAA to pay for he recently completed $5 million resurfacing of the main runway, and the Georgia Department of Transportation provided 75 percent of the money for resurfacing the secondary runway.
Hamilton said he expects work to begin on a project that will give the airport a new look in early 2021 .
“We are in the early stages of designing a new general aviation terminal,” he said.
Passenger carrier Delta announced last year that beginning in June it will add a fourth daily flight out of the airport. The airport also benefits from being part of a transportation hub for UPS.
An available 85 acres of land adjacent to the airport at Oakhaven Drive and Newton Road is available for business expansion for an aviation- or transportation-related industry.
“The airport is beginning to thrive,” Hamilton said. “People are paying attention to us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.