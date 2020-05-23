MACON – On Memorial Day, Charlie Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, will observe the National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. and invites all citizens to pause from their activities and join with him to pay tribute to our fallen heroes with a minute of silence.
The National Moment of Remembrance, which was established by Congress in 2000, encourages all American citizens, including federal agency personnel, to pause for one minute to remember the men and women who lost their lives fighting for our nation and its values of freedom and peace. Memorial Day was established following the Civil War, and was made a national holiday honoring those who died in all American wars in 1971. Memorial Day is Monday.
“Despite COVID-19 restrictions, we can honor the countless Americans who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our nation by joining together in silence and reflection this Memorial Day,” Peeler said in a news release. “We owe our courageous servicemen and women a debt of gratitude for the freedoms we enjoy, a debt that we can never fully repay. Memorial Day is a time to remember all those brave men and women who courageously fought and died for our country. We are eternally grateful for the service of all of our fallen heroes, their families, veterans and members of our military.”
To learn more about the Department of Justice’s Servicemembers and Veterans Initiative, visit www.justice.gov/servicemembers.
