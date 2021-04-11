ALBANY – Phoebe Putney Health System and the Commodore Conyers College & Career (4C) Academy have entered into a unique partnership to put middle and high school students on a path to successful careers in health care. The agreement includes a new paid internship program for 4C students at Phoebe and outreach to schools in the four counties the 4C Academy serves.
“There are growing nationwide shortages of nurses and other health care professionals, and the competition for those workers is only going to get more fierce," health system President/CEO Scott Steiner said. "We cannot sit back and wait for qualified applicants to appear at our door. We must find innovative ways to get local students excited about careers in health care and show them there are great opportunities to thrive right here at home."
The two-year agreement includes internships for 20 students each year. They will work four hours a day for 16 weeks in various roles at Phoebe and will receive a stipend.
“Our mission is to produce students with exceptional skills and work ethic who are ready to compete and succeed in the real world the day they graduate," 4C Academy CEO Chris Hatcher said. "We’re fortunate to have outstanding partners like Phoebe who are willing to give our students opportunities for hands-on learning that can truly transform their lives and give them a jump-start on productive careers."
As part of the agreement, the 4C Academy will establish an outreach program for nine area middle schools and seven area high schools to create awareness of careers in health care. The program will include meetings with parents to inform them of the opportunities and advantages of health care careers, as well as tours of Phoebe facilities for middle school students.
“Some people do not fully understand all that is available at Phoebe," Phoebe Assistant Vice President of Simulation Center and Nursing Education Tracy Suber said. "We provide some of the most advanced care available anywhere, using leading equipment and breakthrough technology, and the Phoebe Simulation and Innovation Center is one of the best and most high-tech simulation labs in the southeast United States."
Phoebe will make a $75,000 donation to the 4C Foundation each of the next two years to fund the internship and outreach programs. 4C Academy is a specialized charter school located in Albany that serves students in Dougherty, Terrell, Baker and Calhoun counties.
