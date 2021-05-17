ALBANY -- Phoebe Putney Health system began offering COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 12 and older last week, following decisions by the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health. The FDA recently authorized emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for 12-15-year-old adolescents, and the CDC and DPH recommended its use among that age group.
“Throughout our pandemic response, we have followed guidance from the experts at the FDA, CDC and DPH, and we continue to do so," Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dianna Grant said in a news release. "Now, that the science confirms the Pfizer vaccine is safe for adolescents, we are excited to be able to provide protection from the virus to younger southwest Georgians."
Phoebe will administer shots at its mass vaccination sites in Albany and Americus on Thursday. They will be provided in Sylvester on Wednesday. Second dose appointments will be scheduled as patients receive their first dose.
“We are winding down operations at our mass sites and had stopped providing first doses, but with this change in guidelines, we felt it was important to make the vaccine available immediately for families who want to vaccinate their children who are at least 12,” Grant said.
As news that adolescents had been added to the vaccination list circulated Monday, Phoebe announced good news relating to its COVID-19 patient count. After several days in the mid- to upper-20s, the health system announced that it was treating 19 patients at its facilities in Albany on Monday and two at Phoebe Sumter medical Center in Americus.
Moderna vaccines also are available at Phoebe’s two urgent care clinics, and the Pfizer vaccine is available at the Phoebe Community Care Clinic. Anyone interested in scheduling an appointment at those clinics, or any Phoebe primary care clinic, can call (229) 312-MYMD(6963). Anyone wishing to schedule a vaccination at one of the mass sites should call (229) 312-1919. Vaccination appointment scheduling and more information about the vaccines are also available at www.phoebehealth.com.
