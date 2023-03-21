ALBANY – Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital recently awarded RN Tammy Dennard with the DAISY award, an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skills and compassionate care given by nurses every day.
Dennard, who is a nurse in Radiation Oncology, was nominated by Lila Swords.
“Tammy has taken care of my mother, my husband, and my father over the past five or more years in the Radiation Oncology department in some form or fashion,” Swords wrote.
Both of Swords' parents and her husband suffered from cancer, but through it all, Dennard was there to help her and her family through one of the most difficult times of their lives.
“She made each of my family members feel like they were getting the very best care, that they were her top priority at all times, and that they were always going to be catered to with the care that she would give her own family members,” Swords added.
According to the nomination letter, Dennard never missed a phone call and if she did, she never hesitated to call right back. She answered their many questions and took the time to always go over treatment in detail. Swords, also a nurse, worked night shifts and Dennard would meet her early in the morning to get prescriptions for her family member to ensure they had their medications.
Additionally, if one of Swords' family members was sick, Dennard would stay late to get them in the Symptom Management clinic so that they would not have to be admitted to the hospital or have to go to the emergency center.
“I have seen her working with other patients when I have been at the office, and she treats everyone with the love and care that she does my family," Swords wrote. "She is the true meaning of a Daisy Award. She is the sunshine that makes the daisy grow."
At a presentation given in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients, and visitors, the honoree receives a certificate commending her for being an "Extraordinary Nurse." The honoree is also given a sculpture called "A Healer’s Touch," hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.