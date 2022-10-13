daisy award phoebe.jpg

Katlyn Lawson, who works on the critical care unit at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, is the hospital's latest DAISY Award winner.

ALBANY – Having a family member in the hospital can be stressful – no matter the situation. However, having a compassionate and caring nurse can make even the most difficult situations bearable.

RN Katlyn Lawson was that nurse for a patient’s family and is Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s latest DAISY Award winner.

