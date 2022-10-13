ALBANY – Having a family member in the hospital can be stressful – no matter the situation. However, having a compassionate and caring nurse can make even the most difficult situations bearable.
RN Katlyn Lawson was that nurse for a patient’s family and is Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s latest DAISY Award winner.
Lawson, who works on the critical care unit, was nominated for the DAISY award by a patient’s daughter. According to the nomination, Lawson was the patient’s nurse for four nights.
“Katlyn cared for him extremely well and made sure that he was comfortable as possible," the patient's daughter wrote. "She sat with him so I could go to the restroom or get some food. She washed his hair and beard and combed them. She always asked if we needed anything and was a wonderful advocate for his care."
While the patient did pass away, the daughter said Lawson provided the highest quality care during his time in the hospital.
“We could not have asked for a more wonderful nurse,” she added.
Each month Phoebe recognizes one of its nurses with a DAISY Award. The DAISY award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skills and compassionate care given by nurses every day.
At a presentation held in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors, Phoebe's DAISY honorees receive a certificate commending them for being an "extraordinary nurse." The honoree also is given a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called "A Healer’s Touch," hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.
