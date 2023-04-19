phoebe daisy.jpg

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital recently awarded RN Danielle Haggins with the DAISY award.

 Special Photo: Phoebe

ALBANY — Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital recently awarded RN Danielle Haggins with the DAISY award as part of an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skills and compassionate care given by nurses every day.

Haggins, who is a nurse on an acute care floor at Phoebe’s main campus, was nominated for the DAISY Award by a co-worker.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags