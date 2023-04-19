ALBANY — Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital recently awarded RN Danielle Haggins with the DAISY award as part of an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skills and compassionate care given by nurses every day.
Haggins, who is a nurse on an acute care floor at Phoebe’s main campus, was nominated for the DAISY Award by a co-worker.
“Danielle always arrives to work with a positive attitude and a smile on her face” the co-worker wrote.
According to the nomination letter, Haggins shows compassion with each one of her patients, always going above and beyond. She takes time to visit with her patients, not only to discuss medication and plan of care, but to have a friendly conversation.
Haggins’ coworker noted that on one occasion, she took the time to brush knots out of a patient’s hair who had been in the unit for more than a week.
“The process took over half an hour, but Danielle made time to help the patient while educating her on her diagnosis,” the nominator wrote. “Her caring goes above the job of a nurse. She reaches out to help anyone she can, whether it is a patient, co-worker, or comforting a family member.”
At a presentation given in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors, Haggins receives a certificate commending her for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” She also was given a sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.