ALBANY – The Phoebe Family Medicine Residency Class of 2021 was honored at a graduation ceremony over the weekend. The eight graduates bring the total number of graduates to 140 since the program began in 1993.
“These are bright, talented young physicians who have served our organization and the people of southwest Georgia well over the last three years," Phoebe Putney Health System President & CEO Scott Steiner said. "They got excellent hands-on training treating inpatients and outpatients under the tutelage of outstanding physicians in our community, and they are well-prepared for successful careers practicing medicine."
One of the new graduates will remain with the Phoebe Family.
“When I started at Phoebe, everyone welcomed me with open arms and treated me like family," Dr. Jeff Nasworthy, who will serve as a hospitalist at Phoebe Sumter in Americus, said. "Now that I am graduating from residency, I have the opportunity to give back, and I look forward to serving the Phoebe community."
Three graduates have accepted jobs out of state. Two will continue their training through advanced fellowships with the possibility of returning to the area, one is still considering employment options and another will remain in rural south Georgia. Dr. Keylon Glawson is going to work in Dublin, not far from his hometown of Macon. He says his experiences in the residency program prepared him well for his career.
“We began as eager and willing interns," Glawson said. "After a pandemic, hurricane and myriad interesting cases, we have learned that willingness is admirable, but readiness requires the ability to know when and how to unlock the wisdom we have gained from our experiences. I have no doubt that my co-residents and I know how to maintain readiness and grace under pressure."
The 2021 graduates and their new work destinations are:
Dr. Amanda An – New Bern, N.C.
Dr. Keylon Glawson – Dublin
Dr. Tarah Henderson – Sports Medicine Fellowship/Auburn, Ala.
Dr. Kyle Libbey – TBD
Dr. Jeff Nasworthy – Americus
Dr. Nguyet Nguyen-To – Dallas, Texas
Dr. Christopher Thaver – Melbourne, Fla.
Dr. Travisha Vaughns – High-Risk OB Surgical Fellowship/Memphis, Tenn.
“I am extremely proud of this great group of graduates,” Dr. William Fricks, PFMR's program director, said. “I am a graduate of this residency program myself. When I came to Albany more than 20 years ago, I didn’t plan to spend my entire career here, but the welcome I received in this community, the quality of the residency program and the outstanding services provided by Phoebe changed my mind. I am proud to call southwest Georgia home, and I look forward to continuing to produce quality, well-trained graduates who are prepared to serve communities in south Georgia and beyond."
During Saturday’s graduation ceremony at Doublegate Country Club, Dr. Nguyet Nguyen-To was honored as resident of the year, and Dr. Joseph Sonntag was honored as intern of the year after wrapping up his first year in the residency program.
The residents chose several providers to honor with teaching awards, including:
Dr. Shaun Franklin – Residency Teacher of the Year
Dr. Marla Morgan – Community Faculty of the Year
Dr. Koosh Desai – Inpatient Faculty of the Year
Letitia Stewart – Advanced Practice Prover of the Year
“We’re fortunate to have many physicians and advanced practice providers in our community who are willing to devote significant time and energy to our program," Fricks said. "They help train and educate our residents and shape them into well-rounded and compassionate doctors. I can’t thank our faculty members enough for the impact they have on our residents."
Last week, Phoebe welcomed the Class of 2024 to its residency program, which includes a total of 24 resident physicians.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Group photo shows Class of 2021 (L-R) Kyle Libbey, MD; Amanda An, MD; Jeff Nasworthy, MD; Tarah Henderson, DO; Christopher Thaver, MD; Nguyet Nguyen-To, MD; Keylon Glawson, MD; Travisha Vaughns, MD. Additional photos show Dr. Fricks speaking at the graduation ceremony, Dr. Henderson presenting Dr. Marla Morgan with Community Faculty of the Year Award, Dr. Nguyen-To presenting Dr. Shaun Franklin with the Residency Teacher of the Year Award, and PFMR Associate Program Director Dr. Tiera Barron presenting Dr. Nguyen-To with the Resident of the Year Award.
