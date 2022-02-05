ALBANY – The Georgia Department of Public Health has designated Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital as a Level III Maternal Center. A Level III designation is awarded to facilities that provide the highest quality of care to patients and a commitment to excellence. Phoebe is the second hospital in Georgia to achieve the designation.
“This designation is a testament to our continual commitment to go above and beyond for our patients and the communities we serve," Dr. William Sewell, medical director of Women & Children’s Services at Phoebe, said in a news release. "Whether it’s your first time or third, having a baby can be exciting and worrisome, all at the same time. Nothing is more important to us than supporting the health and well-being of every mother and baby at our hospital
The Department of Public Health recognition certifies that Phoebe is not only equipped to provide care for low-risk and moderate-risk pregnancies, but also for more complex maternal medical conditions. In addition to a highly-trained labor and delivery care team, Phoebe has a team of board-certified obstetricians and gynecologists available to provide emergency care for patients who do not have an OB/GYN or whose physician is not immediately available.
The Maternal Levels of Care Designation Program provides a mechanism to verify that birthing hospitals meet the requirements for their designated level of care based on guidelines released by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists that have been adapted for Georgia. Levels of care provide clear strategies that help hospitals accurately identify which patients they have the resources to provide care for, and which patients should be transferred to a facility with more intensive services.
On average, about 2,000 babies are delivered each year at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. In 2019, Phoebe completed a $5.1 million renovation project to its mother/baby unit, and in 2018, Phoebe established an OB Hospitalists program that provides for an obstetrician to be available to the Labor and Delivery unit at all times.
