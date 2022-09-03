phoebe cmo.jpg

Dr. Dianna Grant

 Special Photo: Phoebe

ALBANY -- New visitation guidelines went into effect at Phoebe Putney Health System facilities on Thursday after health care officials noted COVID-19 hospitalizations in the system's three hospitals had flattened out.

The main change is that two visitors are now allowed in each non-COVID patient's room at a time, rather than just one. Patients in emergency rooms may have one visitor with them, except during unusually busy times when social distancing guidelines may require visitors to wait outside the lobby. Exceptions and full visitation policy guidelines are available at www.phoebehealth.com/visitation.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.