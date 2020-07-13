Phoebe facilities to renew coronavirus screenings beginning Tuesday

ALBANY -- With the number of positive coronavirus tests nearly doubling since the low point in June, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is reinstituting some safety protocols that had been suspended beginning Tuesday.
When patients or visitors enter one of the Phoebe Putney Health System’s facilities, staff will take their temperature and ask a series of screening questions.
“During our COVID-19 downturn in June, only 6 percent of the COVID-19 tests administered by Phoebe came back positive,” Phoebe Health System CEO Scott Steiner said. “That rate has increased to 11 percent so far in July, a clear indication that transmission of the virus is picking up in our area, and we urge everyone to take proper precautions.”
Renewing the screening protocols was “based on an increase in COVID-19 activity throughout Georgia and revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” Steiner said.
As of noon Monday, there were 50 patients hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 in Albany and four at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus.
Face masks are required inside any of the health facilities.
“We continue to require everyone to wear masks in our hospitals, clinics and offices, and we encourage everyone to mask up anytime they are in public,” Steiner said.
Coronavirus testing is still available throughout southwest Georgia through the Georgia Department of Public Health.
To avoid long wait times for tests, the Southwest Public Health District is asking residents to set up an appointment online or by telephone before arriving at a sample collection site.
Individuals can make an appointment by visiting covid19.dph.ga.gov. Those planning to test in Colquitt County or who do not have internet access can call (229) 352-6567 to schedule an appointment. The telephone hotline is open Monday through Saturday.
“Appointments for testing are critical to keeping wait times to a minimum,” Dr. Charles Ruis, the Southwest Public Health District Director, said. “Those who arrive at a (drive-through) testing site without an appointment will be asked to pull out of line to complete the registration process.”
