Capt. Justin Anderson, who is a nurse practitioner from Bainbridge, was one of 10 National Guard troops who arrived Thursday to work with health care officials at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery.
Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery.
1 of 4
Phoebe Putney Health System COVID numbers
Special Illustration: Phoebe
Capt. Justin Anderson, who is a nurse practitioner from Bainbridge, was one of 10 National Guard troops who arrived Thursday to work with health care officials at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
Special Photo: Phoebe
Ten Georgia National Guard specialists with health care training came to Albany Thursday to help with treatment of COVID-19 patients at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Special Photo: Phoebe
Ten National Guard troops were going through orientation and training at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Thursday afternoon.
ALBANY — Despite being a hospital system that’s been worn down by its fight against the coronavirus pandemic and all but overwhelmed by the current delta variant of the virus, the Phoebe Putney Health System got a couple of waves of good news on Thursday.
First was the drop in patients being treated at Phoebe facilities in Albany, Americus and Sylvester — from 201 on Wednesday to 190 on Thursday, a significant reduction.
The second was the arrival Thursday of 10 National Guard troops to help at Phoebe’s understaffed health care facilities. The Guard troops were among some 100 sent to various hospitals by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Among the Guardsmen (and women) going through orientation and training at Phoebe Thursday were Capt. Justin Anderson, who is a nurse practitioner from Bainbridge.
“We’re here to squash the bug,” Anderson said. “We look forward to providing help to the community. There’s no task too small and no job too big.”
Meanwhile, Health System CEO/President Scott Steiner said Phoebe’s mobile wellness units are “going out in all directions” to administer vaccines.
“Sometimes we do 20, sometimes 100,” Steiner said. “We’re doing everything we can to get as many people in southwest Georgia vaccinated as we possibly can.”
The drop in COVID patients was welcome news after a record 214 were being treated at the hospital a week ago. Of the 190 COVID patients being treated Thursday, 155 were at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, 30 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus and 5 at Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester.
Fifty-six of the patients in the Phoebe system Thursday were being treated in ICU, and 40 were on ventilators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.