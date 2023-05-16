phoebe cmo.jpg

Dr. Dianna Grant

 Special Photo: Phoebe

ALBANY — Phoebe Putney Health System has put in place a more open visitation policy for all its hospitals. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Phoebe implemented visitation restrictions that were necessary to protect its staff, patients and visitors. After a thorough review and re-evaluation process, Phoebe officials decided to extend visitation hours and implement a policy that is less restrictive than what was in place before the pandemic.

“The Phoebe way is to make every life we touch better by putting safety first, offering superior service and providing exceptional care to everyone, every day,” health system Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dianna Grant said in a news release. “We know that love, care and support from family members and friends are vital to the healing process of hospitalized patients.

