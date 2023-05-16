ALBANY — Phoebe Putney Health System has put in place a more open visitation policy for all its hospitals. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Phoebe implemented visitation restrictions that were necessary to protect its staff, patients and visitors. After a thorough review and re-evaluation process, Phoebe officials decided to extend visitation hours and implement a policy that is less restrictive than what was in place before the pandemic.
“The Phoebe way is to make every life we touch better by putting safety first, offering superior service and providing exceptional care to everyone, every day,” health system Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dianna Grant said in a news release. “We know that love, care and support from family members and friends are vital to the healing process of hospitalized patients.
“As part of the Phoebe way, we must make visitation as convenient and open as is safely possible.”
Main details of the new visitation policy, include:
— Visitation hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week;
— Up to five visitors are allowed in a patient’s room at a time. The number may be reasonably restricted as is clinically necessary and to protect patient safety and privacy;
— Supervised children of all ages are allowed in the hospital;
— A designated caregiver may stay overnight and must be in the patient’s room by 11 p.m.
Additional guidelines and restrictions my apply in certain specialized areas of the hospital. For each hospital’s full visitation policy, visit phoebehealth.com.