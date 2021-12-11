ALBANY – Phoebe Putney Health System recently recognized 18 nurses for completing the Nursing Clinical Advancement Program at Phoebe. NCAP is a program designed by nurses to recognize and reward clinical expertise, contribution and excellence of the bedside registered nurse – benefitting patients, themselves as professionals, the practice of nursing and the community.
“Participating in NCAP is an opportunity for career advancement without having to leave direct care nursing," Chief Nursing Officer at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Evelyn Olenick said in a Phoebe news release. "It shows a nurse’s dedication to the profession and commitment to implementing the best practices in his or her daily duties. This advancement program also enhances the hospital’s commitment to promote clinical excellence by recognizing and rewarding registered nurses who proactively and consistently expand their professional role in patient care.”
NCAP was started in 2009 with the first group of nurses completing the program the following year. Each year, bedside nurses who wish to participant must apply for the program and meet certain criteria. During the yearlong program, nurses must meet performance expectations and complete individual studies within six standards: clinical competency, leadership, professional development, professional membership, evidence-based practice, and community service. With NCAP, nurses also have the opportunity to reach four levels: Level 1 – advanced beginner; Level 2 – competent; Level 3 – proficient, and Level 4 – expert.
By implementing NCAP, Phoebe recognizes the valuable contributions of its nurses in providing excellent patient care. The program encourages and supports lifelong learning and professional development in always becoming better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.