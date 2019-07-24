ALBANY — A report from the Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Professional Affairs Committee shows several staff changes coming, including some physicians looking to gain privileges at the hospital.
The committee recommended on Monday to the hospital's Board of Directors the appointment of several physicians. They include:
— Internist Dr. Rami Bahloul;
— Neurologist Dr. Arun Singh Chhabra for InTouch health monitoring in the hospital's emergency center;
— Telemedicine radiologist Dr. Deborah Conway;
— Surgeon Dr. Lemuel Leon Dent;
— Pediatric cardiologist Dr. Andrew Dodgen for the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Sibley Heart Center office in Albany;
— Telemedicine neurologist Dr. Jason Kiner for InTouch health monitoring in Phoebe's emergency center;
— Locum tenens internist Dr. Daniela Kloos;
— Family medicine specialist Dr. Joseph Mariano;
— Locum tenens internist Dr. Mina Masry;
— Telemedicine radiologist Dr. Joseph Ungar;
— Locum tenens internist Dr. Victor Urbieta Caceres.
The affiliate staff applicants, or prospective advanced care providers, listed on the report are physician assistant Bolynthia Singleton for critical care specialist Dr. Jyotir K. Mehta, surgical technician Jessica Mathis for ophthalmologist Dr. Thomas Bailey, dental assistant Amber Tanner for dentist Dr. Kenneth Sellers, nurse practitioner Gretchen Trenary for hematology and oncology specialist Dr. Robert Krywicki and surgical tech Kemuel Stubbs for orthopedic surgeon Dr. Michael Davis.
Cara Hill, who is sponsored by cardiologist Dr. Russell Jones, is adding Dr. Kathy Hudson as a sponsor, while Juanita Battle, who has obstetrics and gynecology physician Dr. Stacia Dzikunu as a sponsor, is adding Dr. Paul Payne as a sponsor, the report said.
Dr. Alan Brown resigned effective Dec. 31, 2018; Dr. Maximo Beras Jovine resigned April 30; Dr. Clifford Dunn resigned July 3; Dr. Victoria Nguyen resigned effective May 31; physician assistant JoAnne Mora resigned effective June 22, and nurse practitioner Mary Johnson is resigning Wednesday, the report said.
Dr. James L. Griffith, a gastroenterologist, returned from a leave of absence May 30. Meanwhile, Dzikunu's request for privileges to perform robotics procedures has been reviewed and approved by Phoebe's OB/GYN chairman.
Dzikunu’s first three robotics cases will be proctored by a vendor-approved robotics proctor, the report said.
Prior to the report being presented to the Professional Affairs Committee on Monday, it went before Phoebe's medical executive committee on July 2 and the Credentials Committee on June 24. It is expected that the full board will act on the report at its next monthly meeting set for Aug. 7.