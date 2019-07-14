ALBANY — Phoebe Physicians Group recently welcomed new physicians and an audiologist to its network of providers.
Dr. Srinvias Gunturu has joined Phoebe Gastroenterology in Albany, while Dr. Ryan Breland joined Phoebe Orthopaedics of Americus. Meanwhile, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital welcomed Judith Saintange to Phoebe Audiology.
“Dr. Gunturu and Dr. Breland further strengthen our network of physicians," Dr. Suresh Lakhanpal, president of Phoebe Physicians, said. "Both are dedicated to providing high-quality care and continuing our mission of meeting the health care needs of the communities we serve.”
Gunturu moved to Albany from New Mexico, where he was practicing gastroenterology and served as vice chief of the gastroenterology division at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque. He received his bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery degrees from the Osmania Medical College in India.
He completed his internal medicine residency and fellowship training in gastroenterology at Montefiore Medical Center, Wakefield Division in New York. He is board-certified in both internal medicine and gastroenterology.
In addition, Gunturu received further training in advanced endoscopy procedures and will provide endoscopic retrograde cholangio-pancreatogram, endoscopic ultrasound, esophageal manometry, RFA (Barrett’s esophagus and radiation proctitis), enteral stent placements, pH monitoring, capsule endoscopy, esophageal variceal band ligation, esophagogastroduodenoscopy and colonoscopy.
Breland, who is practicing in Americus and Buena Vista, earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Birmingham-Southern College. He attended the University of Alabama School of Medicine and completed his orthopaedic surgery residency at the University of Louisville in Kentucky, and his sports medicine and arthroscopy fellowship at the University of Kentucky.
Breland is a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon specializing in arthroscopic surgery, sports medicine injuries and cartilage restoration.
The Phoebe Physicians network consists of more than 300 multispecialty physicians and advanced practice providers, including primary care and more than 30 medical specialties.
Saintange is a graduate of Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Mich., where she earned a bachelor of science degree in speech-language pathology and audiology and a bachelor of arts degree in Spanish studies. She earned her doctor of audiology degree at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Through Phoebe Audiology, Saintange provides newborn hearing screenings, diagnostic hearing evaluations and central auditory processing evaluations.