The Donate Life flag flies outside Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. A flag is flown for 24 hours following each organ donation at Phoebe in honor of the donor. The flag is then given to the donor’s family.
ALBANY – Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital has earned national recognition for its efforts to increase organ, eye and tissue donor registrations across the state through the Workplace Partnership for Life Hospital Organ Donation Campaign.
The WPFL is a national initiative that unites the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration and the organ donation community with workplaces across the nation in spreading the word about the importance of donation.
The WPFL Hospital Organ Donation Campaign challenges hospitals and health care organizations to “let life bloom” by educating their staff, patients, visitors and communities about the critical need for organ, eye and tissue donation, including offering opportunities to register as organ donors. PPMH earned platinum recognition – the highest possible level – for conducting awareness and registry activities between October 2021 and April 2022, even as the hospital continued to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Phoebe worked with LifeLink of Georgia, the local organ and tissue recovery organization, as well as Donate Life Georgia, the state organ and tissue donor registry, to leverage its outreach efforts. During the 2021-2022 campaign cycle, Phoebe was one of 87 participating hospital partners within the LifeLink service area and one of 1,333 organizations across the nation to participate in the 2022 campaign that helped to add a collective 50,850 new donors to state registries. This campaign has generated more than 630,000 registrations since its inception in 2011 and unites donation advocates at hospitals with representatives from their local organ recovery organizations.
“I am extremely proud of our team that has made organ donation a priority at Phoebe," Phoebe President and CEO Scott Steiner said in a news release. "Their commitment and compassion have saved lives. Earlier this year, Lifelink of Georgia and the Georgia Hospital Association presented the Barbara and John Ware Donate Life Hospital Award to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, acknowledging the Phoebe Family’s coordinated efforts to increase organ donation and support patients and families who make the selfless decision to donate.
"This platinum level national recognition is further evidence of our team’s ongoing work to educate our community about this important issue."
Currently, there are 3,600 people waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant in Georgia. Everyone, regardless of their age or health, can make their decision to become a registered organ and tissue donor when obtaining a driver's license/state identification card through the Georgia Department of Driver Services, when purchasing a hunting/fishing license through the Department of Natural Resources or online at www.DonateLifeGeorgia.org. For more information about the WPFL Hospital Organ Donation Campaign, visit www.organdonor.gov/hospitals.
LifeLink of Georgia is the state’s nonprofit organ and tissue recovery organization that facilitates the recovery of life-saving and life-enhancing organs and tissues for transplantation therapy. LifeLink works to ensure Georgians are provided factual information about donation and understand how to designate their donation decision on the state’s organ and tissue donor registry.
