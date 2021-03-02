ALBANY -- The thing about maximizing momentum is building on it when the opportunity presents itself.
Officials with Phoebe Putney Health System, whose facilities have been reporting encouraging COVID-19 numbers in recent weeks after a devastating uptick following the Thanksgiving/Christmas/New years holidays, are looking to do just that as they prepare to add to the area citizens eligible to receive one of three vaccines now available to fight the virus that has sparked a worldwide pandemic.
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital officials announced Tuesday that its staff is scheduling appointments already for the new categories of qualified vaccine recipients that are eligible to start receiving vaccinations on Monday (March 8). The new groups whose members are now eligible to receive the vaccine are Pre-K and K-12 teachers, school workers, adults with developmental disabilities, and parents of children with complex health issues.
Any eligible person, including the other 1A-plus groups -- persons over the age of 65 and their caregivers, emergency personnel, first responders and health care personnel -- can schedule an appointment at a Phoebe location by calling (229) 312-1919.
The health system also noted Tuesday a continued decline in the number of patients being treated for COVID 19 at its Albany and Americus facilities. Updated numbers show a total of 40 COVID patients in Phoebe facilities: 30 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital's main campus and at Phoebe North in Albany and 10 at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus.
Only a month ago, Phoebe facilities were treating more than 100 patients.
