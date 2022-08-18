Phoebe sees declining COVID numbers, with 24 hospitalized on Thursday in Albany

Dr. James Black

 File Photo

ALBANY — COVID-19 seems to have taken us all on a ride on a storm-tossed ocean for more than two years, with high waves of climbing cases and troughs when numbers go down. And there likely is more rough water ahead.

The latest wave, which was nowhere near as big as previous peaks, seems to be receding.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.