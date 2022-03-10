AMERICUS – Phoebe Sumter Hospice has been named a 2021 Hospice Honors recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of billing and coding services, CAHPS (Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) surveys and advanced analytics. Hospice Honors is a prestigious program that recognizes hospices providing the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.
“This is a testament of the effort and dedication our entire team makes to ensure we provide the highest quality, skilled and compassionate care for our patients and families," Phoebe Sumter Medical Center interim CEO RN Susan Bruns said. "I am grateful to our team and very proud to receive this recognition."
Award recipients were judged on 24 quality indicator measures resulting from CAHPS Hospice surveys rating hospice care experiences during the evaluation period: October 2019 through September 2020. Performance scores were aggregated from all completed surveys and were compared on a question-by-question basis to a National Performance Score calculated from all partnering hospices within HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice CAHPS database.
Phoebe Sumter Hospice provides in-home care for the terminally ill and helps meet the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of patients and families. The hospice team includes registered nurses, clergy, social workers, therapists and counselors – all who assist in the care process. This team works with patients to identify specific needs and develops a plan that accommodates those needs.
