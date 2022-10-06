AMERICUS – Almost everyone will experience heartburn at some point in their lives. However, more than 20 million Americans suffer with daily heartburn or other symptoms of reflux such as regurgitation, chronic cough, hoarseness and dental erosions. Normal treatment usually includes a lifetime of daily medications or the risks of invasive surgery, until now.

Phoebe General Surgeons Kristin Tott and Jeremy Joyner recently performed the transoral incisionless fundoplication procedure at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center using the innovative EsophX device for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

