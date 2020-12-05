AMERICUS – Phoebe Physicians announced this week that Georgia Academy of Family Physicians (GAFP) has selected Dr. Michael Busman as a co-recipient of its 2020 Community & Volunteer Service Award for providing access to high-quality medical care across southwestern Georgia.
“It is a great honor to receive this award," Busman said in a news release. "I am here to serve all my patients and the community. I think it’s important to give back to the community that gives to you."
Busman is a primary care and sports medicine physician at Phoebe Primary Care & Sports Medicine of Americus. He was the first primary care medical director for Phoebe Physicians and currently serves as the medical director of the Georgia Southwestern State University Student Health Center. Busman is also the team physician for Americus-Sumter County High School and South Georgia Technical College.
In 2011, Busman co-founded a free health care clinic in Americus called Sumter Faith Clinic. The clinic is a volunteer medical ministry that serves the uninsured and underserved in the community by addressing both physical and spiritual needs.
Busman earned a bachelor’s degree from Emory University and a medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina, in Charleston. He completed his family medicine residency at The Medical Center in Columbus, followed by a sports medicine fellowship at Richland Memorial Hospital in Columbia, S.C.
“We are honored to have Dr. Busman has a member of the Phoebe Physician family," Dr. Suresh Lakhanpal, the CEO of Phoebe Physicians, said. "He exemplifies what it means to be a volunteer – not only giving of his time but his talents as well. He is passionate about his work and committed to ensuring the citizens of Sumter County and surrounding areas receive the highest quality of care."
Busman has previously held leadership roles in GAFP – servings as the chair of the Membership Committee and vice chair of the Education & Research Committee. Additionally, he has been the recipient of the GAFP’s Family Physician of the Year award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.