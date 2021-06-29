ALBANY – Phoebe Sumter Medical Center has been named a Blue Distinction Center for Bariatric Surgery by Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield. Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated health care facilities that show a commitment to delivering high-quality patient safety and better health outcomes, based on objective measures that were developed with input from the medical community and leading accreditation and quality organizations.
To receive a Blue Distinction Center for Bariatric Surgery designation, a health care facility must be nationally accredited at both the facility and bariatric program-specific levels, while demonstrating success in meeting patient safety measures as well as bariatric-specific quality measures. A health care facility must also demonstrate cost-efficiency compared to its peers.
Phoebe bariatric surgeons Drs. Jeremy Joyner and Sean Sheff have performed more than 600 bariatric surgeries at Phoebe Sumter. These patients collectively have lost tons of unhealthy, excess weight -- with exceedingly good results.
In addition to the Blue Distinction Center designation, Phoebe Bariatrics is a nationally accredited comprehensive center having exceeded national quality standards of the MBSAQIP (Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program) and has earned the distinction of being a member of Optum Centers of Excellence Network, which further demonstrates the center has exceeded exacting clinical and program criteria in areas of complex medical care.
“These accolades illustrate our commitment to ensuring that every patient who comes to us for weight-loss surgery receives the highest standard of care,” Phoebe Sumter Chief Executive Officer Brandi Lunneborg said.
Weight-loss surgery can be a life-saving and life-changing treatment for severely obese patients who have not had success with traditional, medically supervised weight-loss strategies such as diet, exercise or medication. Those interested in learning more about weight-loss surgery, may visit phoebebariatrics.com to register for a free seminar or call Phoebe Bariatrics at (229) 931-1152.
