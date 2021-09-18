During the month of October, in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and overall women’s health, Phoebe Sumter will offer 50 free mammogram screenings to women who are uninsured and are due for their annual screening.
-- not had a mammogram in the last 12 months;
-- age 40 or older;
-- not experiencing any breast problems, (if you are experiencing breast problems, contact your doctor immediately);
-- uninsured;
-- not pregnant;
-- live in one of the following counties: Sumter, Schley, Macon, Marion, Dooly, Webster, Stewart, and Taylor;
-- must have a primary care physician to whom results will be reported.
Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women. For 2021, the American Cancer Society estimates nearly 281,550 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed, roughly 49,290 new cases of ductal carcinoma in situ will be diagnosed (DCIS is non-invasive and is the earliest form of breast cancer), and that nearly 43,600 people will lose their battle with the disease.
To schedule an appointment, call Patient Contact Center at (229) 931-1375. Scheduling for the free mammograms will begin Monday.
