ALBANY -- The Delta variant surge of COVID-19 is continuing to recede, but the local medical community is looking to press the gas pedal on vaccinations rather than looking in the rearview mirror at what’s past.
With about 96 percent of hospital admissions during the surge that started in July being accounted for by the unvaccinated, the Phoebe Putney Health System is encouraging eligible southwest Georgia residents to get the jab.
This includes those recently made eligible for booster shots and children ages 5 to 11 for whom a lesser dose was approved earlier this month.
On Friday, Phoebe had a total of 23 patients hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, 14 in Albany, eight in Americus and one in Sylvester. Since spring 2020 there have been 390 COVID-related deaths in those hospitals.
“Our greatest concern remains those who are unvaccinated,” Dr. Dianna Grant, the Phoebe Health System’s chief medical officer, said. “In most counties in southwest Georgia, fewer than half of the residents are fully vaccinated. They are at greater risk of infection and serious illness, and unless our vaccination rates increase our region remains in danger of another COVID surge.”
During the pandemic, holiday seasons have been followed by a fresh wave of infections, and officials with the hospital system say they hope to limit a surge during the holiday season that starts this week with Thanksgiving.
In Georgia, health officials have administered nearly 11.93 million doses, with 51 percent fully vaccinated and 57 percent having received at least one dose, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. For Dougherty County, 40,768 residents, or 45 percent, have been fully vaccinated and 50 percent have gotten at least one shot.
In Lee County, 54 percent of residents had received at least one dose and 49 percent were fully vaccinated.
On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized booster shots of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for all adults who got their second shot at least six months ago. Prior to that move, the booster shots were limited to individuals with certain medical conditions or who lived or worked in high-risk environments.
“While most vaccinated Georgians were already eligible to receive a booster, this move stresses the importance of booster shots in our fight against COVID,” Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner said. “Research shows immunity wanes over time, and a booster shot provides immediate additional protection. That is especially important as we enter the holiday season and the winter months, when another wave of infections is more likely.”
Phoebe is providing initial doses, booster shots and pediatric vaccines at multiple locations. Vaccination appointments may be scheduled by calling (229) 312-MYMD (6963).
For additional locations in the Phoebe service area, visit https://www.phoebehealth.com/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus.
Vaccines also area available at local health departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.