COVID survivors recounts 'long journey,' losses and recovery

Laconyea Lynn is accompanied by nurses as she leaves Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital following more than two months of treatment after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in March 2020.

 Special Photo

ALBANY — On March 11, 2020, Laconyea Lynn didn’t feel right.

Employed as a care provider for an elderly couple, one of whom had cancer, Lynn usually sat down to eat with them at the table. That day, her intuition told her to break that routine.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News