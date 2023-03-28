ameris bank.png

Ameris Bank has donated $2,055,000 to 15 rural hospitals across the state of Georgia, through the Georgia HEART Hospital Program in 2023.

 Special Logo

ATLANTA – Ameris Bank has donated $2,055,000 to 15 rural hospitals across the state of Georgia, through the Georgia HEART Hospital Program in 2023. Ameris has been participating in the program since 2018, contributing more than $10 million.

“Ameris has been committed to donating through the Georgia HEART program, as we believe in supporting rural hospitals and the communities they serve,” Ameris Bank CEO Palmer Proctor said in a news release. “We know that each hospital has different needs, and these funds allow them to make improvements as they see fit to continue providing quality health care to their patients."

