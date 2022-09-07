phoebe school 3.jpg
Buy Now

Phoebe Putney Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner looks over plans for a joint project with Albany Technical College that would address the nursing shortage in the area. That project is being held up by the city/county Historic Preservation Commission.

 Staff Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ALBANY -- The president/CEO of Phoebe Putney Health System said Wednesday inaction by the Albany-Dougherty County Historic Preservation Commission and a massive backload of cases in Dougherty Superior Court could end up costing Albany taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars and the health system several million dollars.

Phoebe's Scott Steiner said that while the chair of the Historic Preservation Commission canceled a scheduled September meeting that would have involved recently appointed members of that board, pushing possible action on the HPC's refusal to approve Certificates of Appropriateness that were unilaterally approved by the Albany City Commission ahead to October, the backlog of cases in Superior Court left needed action in limbo.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.