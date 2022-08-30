Vaping among teenagers has soared.

ATHENS – Physically active adolescents may be more likely to use electronic cigarettes, also known as e-cigarettes or vapes, than their less active peers, according to new research from the University of Georgia.

The study found high school students who said they were physically active were at higher risk of using vape products than their classmates who were only active one day a week or less. Teenagers who reported four to five days of at least 60 minutes of physical activity were 23% more likely to smoke an electronic vapor product than their less active peers. Teens who said they were active two to three days a week were 11% more likely to use such products.

