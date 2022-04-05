Picnic table raffle will benefit Shellman community group

DAWSON — Continuing his goal of making the world a better place, one picnic table at a time, Sheron Kendrick is donating one of his custom-made creations for a raffle to benefit a group of Shellman volunteers.
Tickets purchased will go toward providing funds for the Brotherhood of Shellman.
“They feed fire departments, first responders, especially during COVID,” Kendrick said. “They really have a community-based relief group.”
Tickets are $10 or three for $25 and will be available through the end of the month. They are available by calling Kendrick at (229) 854-3415, or at Gieryic’s Automotive Repair, 2401 Dawson Road in Albany, where the prize table is on display.
The Shellman group also builds wheelchair ramps at no charge and has paid for funerals for individuals who could not afford them, Kendrick said. Other projects include home repair, utility assistance and help with food, clothing and medical expenses and Thanksgiving meals.
“I’m trying to raise money so they can continue to do some of the projects they are working on,” he said.
Kendrick, a U.S. Army veteran, has been building the table and last year formed a nonprofit organization Rebuild Rebirth Restore to fund worthwhile projects and also formed Tables For Heroes to provide picnic tables for fellow veterans.
A portion of the proceeds from sales goes to the Wounded Warrior Project.
For the summer, Kendrick said he plans to purchase $100 window unit air conditioners to donate to individuals who cannot afford them.
“It’s really been heart-building,” he said of his work.
The drawing will be held on May 2, and Kendrick will deliver the table to the winner.
