One of two picnic tables donated by Albany City Commissioner B.J. Fletcher was placed at Aspire Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities to honor Roger Haggerty and to support mental health professionals.
A plaque on a picnic table installed at Veterans Park in Albany honors veterans killed during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
ALBANY – When B.J. Fletcher thought about making a gift in the community, two issues drove the decision on who would be honored
The restaurant owner and outgoing Ward III Albany City Commissioner chose to dedicate two picnic tables to military personnel killed and wounded in an attack on U.S. forces during the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the COO of Aspire Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability Services.
Fletcher said she has worked closely with Roger Haggerty and admires his dedication to helping the community.
“Two of the things I’ve always been supportive of are mental health and veterans,” she said.
The tables have been installed at Veterans Park in downtown Albany and at Aspire’s 11th Avenue facility by Sheron Kendrick. Kendrick, a military veteran who lives in Dawson, has established a nonprofit organization that gives a portion of proceeds from the tables to the Wounded Warriors Project.
“The reason I chose Roger is I know he’s retiring,” Fletcher said. “I’ve watched him over the years give his heart and soul to this cause. I really partnered with them. He started them and built them.”
The picnic tables were a way of giving back to the community.
“I think it’s a great gift,” Fletcher said. “People will get to enjoy them. (Kendrick) did a beautiful job.”
Kendrick, a U.S. Army veteran of Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi freedom, incorporated Rebuild Restore Rebirth in September to honor veterans and first responders impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has made sales to other local entities, including the Lee County Recreation Department and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
He also established the initiative Tables for Heroes to donate tables to fellow veterans.
The craftsman said he hopes his work can help bridge the divide in the country.
“Call me crazy, but I’m trying to save the world one picnic table at the time,” he said.
