ALBANY -- The future of Albany’s downtown could become clearer with a proposed comprehensive study tasked with providing a vision that will include the appearance and economic potential for the area.
On Tuesday, city staff identified their selection for a consulting company that will be tasked with developing the master plan and downtown market analysis. The Albany City Commission, which heard the staff report, could vote on the proposal from Lord Aeck Sargent during its March regular meeting later this month.
The $103,000 price tag would cover the work, which will include significant input from the community and downtown stakeholders. Previous studies have identified projects that came to fruition for the city’s core, including the Hilton Garden Inn and Front Street Market.
The most recent comprehensive plan was drawn up about 10 years ago.
“I’m excited,” Commissioner Chad Warbington said of the prospect of having the study in hand. “Part of it is the market analysis. We all say what (type of business) would be good. These folks would go out and get a market analysis, what people are saying, who we should be recruiting.”
The completed product will include an analysis of the current look of the area, including vegetation, as well as transportation, the Flint River, land-use patterns and open space. It also will identify potential improvements, along with projected cost estimates, for transportation and pedestrian amenities, parking, way-finding and street furniture.
Downtown streetscape improvements with design guidelines also are part of the project.
“The last master plan was done 10 years ago,” Warbington said. “A lot has changed. If we want downtown to continue to be vibrant, we just need some new data -- what our downtown is and what it can be.
“There’s going to be a lot of deliverables for that $100,000.”
As part of their work, the consultants will look at previous master plans and other plans that have been done over the years, including a streetscape design, Albany Downtown Manager Lequrica Gaskins told commissioners.
For Commissioner B.J. Fletcher, one of the most important aspects is having a workable plan that is realistic.
“I believe the downtown is the heartbeat of any city,” she said. “We do need a plan, but we also need a plan we can stick to and implement. I’d like to say, whatever we pay for, whatever we get, I’d like to see it implemented.”
In other business at Tuesday's meeting, City Manager Sharon Subadan addressed complaints about letters sent to property owners notifying them of the need to clean up properties.
On Monday, Albany dentist Dr. Charles King brought the issue to the attention of the Dougherty County Commission about a notification he received concerning property he owns in the 1900 block of Mercedes Street.
King told county commissioners he has received several such notices over the years, but that the problem stems from people throwing, and on some occasions dumping, garbage at the location.
Subadan said the letters are not meant “to be disrespectful in any way,” but are the method of letting property owners, who are ultimately responsible, know they need to clean up.
“This board has made it clear: You want this city cleaned up, and we are doing something about it,” she said.
Subadan said she will present an update next month on progress in the city beautification project.
During the discussion, Ward I Commissioner Jon Howard brought up businesses with junk cars at the spot where the Liberty Expressway passes over East Broad Avenue, which he said is not an appealing sight for drivers arriving in Albany from places such as Atlanta and Thomasville.
“Neighbors are complaining there are going to be junk cars there as long as that guy’s in business,” he said. “It’s just unsightly. You’re looking at hundreds of junk cars.”
Howard also recounted being embarrassed when Mayor Bo Dorough accompanied him on a recent monthly walk he conducts in various neighborhoods in his ward.
“We have a large percentage of individuals, property owners, renters, and I’ll say it slum lords, who are not concerned about the aesthetics of this city,” he said. “Trying to educate this community is going to take a yeoman’s job.”
Fletcher related a recent episode in which a resident saw a woman toss a bag from a speeding car, but the resident’s action of picking up the bag gave law enforcement some receipts in this case. Inside the bag were store receipts for purchases the driver had made.
That could allow for prosecution, and state law allows for fines of up to $1,000 for littering, she said.
“We have to get the judges to make strong statements (about littering),” Fletcher said.
