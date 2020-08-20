ALBANY -- While responding to a motor vehicle accident on the Liberty Expressway Tuesday night, Albany police found more than they expected.
When Albany Police Department officers arrived on the scene at the 700 block of the Liberty Expressway in response to a report of a motor vehicle accident, they found Willie B. Jones at the scene with several gunshot wounds.
Jones reported being with his cousin, Tony Wilson, at Austin’s Firegrill before the incident. Jones said Wilson was driving the blue 2002 Ford Expedition that was involved in the accident, and they traveled up Westover Boulevard to Nottingham Way, where they entered the on-ramp to go eastbound on the expressway. Jones reported when they got onto the expressway, a vehicle came up from behind them and someone started shooting at them from that vehicle.
Jones said he had no description of the suspect's vehicle. He said he had an accident after traveling across the median and both westbound lanes of the Liberty Expressway. The car came to rest on the north side of the expressway in the ditch and overturned on the embankment. Officers were never able to locate the second victim, who Jones said was Tony Wilson.
There were several bullet holes on the driver's side of the victim's vehicle, which was towed and stored at A-1 Wrecker Co.
Police said they never made contact with Wilson.
