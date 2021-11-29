Dougherty County Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson, left, and Kameika Johnson, assistant supervisor of elections, get prepared on Monday for Tuesday's Albany City Commission Ward III runoff election.
As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery.
Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery.
1 of 2
Dougherty County Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson, left, and Kameika Johnson, assistant supervisor of elections, get prepared on Monday for Tuesday's Albany City Commission Ward III runoff election.
ALBANY -- With the holiday-shortened early voting period over, voters have one more opportunity to head to the polls for the Tuesday Albany City Commission Ward III runoff election.
Polls will be open at seven precincts from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. in the race between incumbent Commissioner B.J. Fletcher and challenger Vilnis Gaines.
Tuesday’s contest will decide the makeup of the commission for the next two years, with Wards II and V decided during the November general election.
“We’re going with (the glass) half-full and not half-empty and hope people are back from sharing with their family and come out on Election Day,” Dougherty County Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said.
Through the three days of early voting last week, a little less than 200 of the 8,394 registered voters in Ward III cast ballots. An additional 23 absentee ballots were requested from Nickerson’s office.
“We encourage our voters who did not participate in the Nov. 2 general election to participate in the runoff and for people who did participate to participate on Tuesday,” Nickerson said.
All registered voters in the ward are eligible to vote on Tuesday.
The precincts that will be open on Tuesday are Sherwood Elementary School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, Merry Acres Middle School, Carver Teen Center, Shiloh Baptist Church, Litman Cathedral and the Phoebe Education Building.
Gaines finished first in the three-way general election with 39.15 percent of the vote (435) and Fletcher was second with 35.73 percent (397) of the vote in the three-way race. Daa’iyah Salaam finished third with 279 votes, or 25.11 percent.
Voters returned incumbent Bob Langstaff to another four-year term and elected political newcomer Jalen Johnson to Ward II to replace Commissioner Matt Fuller, who did not seek another term in office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.