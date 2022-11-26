Port-of-Savannah.jpg

ATLANTA -- The Port of Savannah experienced its second-busiest month on record in October, the Georgia Ports Authority reported.

The port handled 552,800 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containerized cargo last month, an increase of 9.8% over October of last year. That put Savannah’s total for October below only the 575,500 TEUs the port moved in August.

