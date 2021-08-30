THOMASVILLE — As the Labor Day holiday weekend approaches, Thomas County Health Department announces it will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday morning.
The clinic will be operated through a partnership between public health and CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) Georgia. CORE is a crisis response organization that brings immediate aid and recovery to underserved communities across the globe.
The Thomasville facility, located at 484 Smith Ave., will have vaccinations available from 8 a.m. to noon for those age 12 and up. Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. The Pfizer vaccine, available for those 12 and older, is a two-dose vaccine, with shots about one month apart. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, for those 18 and older, requires just one dose.
“As mentioned by the governor last week, this Friday clinic could be especially convenient for state employees and others that have Friday off as part of the holiday break,” Dr. Charles Ruis, the medical director of Albany-based Southwest Health District 8-2, said in a news release.
Appointments are not required and participants do not have to be a resident of Thomas County to receive the vaccine.
The announcement came as positive COVID-19 cases continued to remain at or near record levels in the region. Officials with the Phoebe Putney Health System announced Monday that the system’s facilities in Albany, Americus and Sylvester were treating 191 patients. Of that number, 88% of those treated are unvaccinated.
