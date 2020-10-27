ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that Toyota Industries Compressor Parts America will expand its Pendergrass production facility to meet growing demand for its onboard power electronics. The company will invest $5.5 million in the project and create at least 27 new jobs in Jackson County over the next 18 months.
Toyota Industries Compressor Parts America’s Pendergrass facility currently manufactures air conditioning compressors for automotive applications. The announced expansion will allow a production line of DC-AC inverters and add 15,000 square feet to the plant. This investment is part of the company’s preparations to supply more parts and products to its onboard power electronics market.
"I want to thank Toyota Industries Compressor Parts America for being a part of Georgia’s $3 billion automotive industry,” Kemp said in a news release. “Their decision to expand here is a testament to the hard-working Georgians of Jackson County and the strength of the automotive industry in the area. This announcement speaks to the importance of our top-notch logistics network, which continues to attract equipment manufacturers from across the world to expand or plants roots in the Peach State, and we are grateful for the opportunities it will create for hard-working Georgians and their families in the region.”
Toyota Industries Compressor Parts works in concert with the adjacent TD Automotive Compressor Georgia facility, which assembles the parts manufactured at the TICA plant. The combined facilities encompass more than 1 million square feet of production space and a total investment of more than $1 billion.
“We are very pleased to join TICA’s operations in Georgia,” said Kota Otoshi, executive officer for the electronics division of TICA’s parent company, Toyota Industries Corp. “We would like to expand our electrical products from this plant and our onboard power electronics to our market in North America. We look forward to being a corporate citizen who can contribute to the economic and social development of Georgia through the production and sale of our onboard power electronics.”
Parent company Toyota Industries Corp. announced the current TICA facility in 2012, which included an initial $350 million investment. Toyota Industries Corp. supplies automotive compressors for Toyota Motor Corporation, as well as Chrysler, Ford, General Motors and others.
“Jackson County is the perfect location for the automotive industry,” County Commissioner Jim Hix said. “TICA’s expansion is proof of that. TICA has always been a great company and a great community partner. We’re excited to see them grow and congratulate them on their continued success.”
Georgia Department of Economic Development Project Manager Joseph Huntemann represented the Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with the Jackson County Development Authority.
“It is always gratifying when a Georgia business announces an expansion, and that is absolutely the case with Toyota Industries Compressor Parts America’s announcement today," GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. "The company’s decision to add a new line to their Jackson County facility will mean additional jobs for Georgians, and is proof that our business climate, along with our investments in our work force, logistics infrastructure, and quality of life make a compelling case for continuing to grow here. Toyota Industries Corporation investing in Georgia and in our rapidly growing electric vehicle ecosystem – a strategic growth sector for the state – is an exciting example of our proactive recruitment efforts continuing to pay off for Georgians.”
Georgia is home to more than 200 automotive-related facilities. The state is a national leader in advanced manufacturing, outpacing the United States in 10-year GDP growth in the manufacture of products including machinery, electrical equipment and components, and fabricated metals.
