Tosh Sevier works on a customer at Masterpiece Barber Shop. Sevier will be on hand Saturday offering free haircuts during a prostate cancer screening event sponsored by Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital at Oakridge Baptist Church.
ALBANY – What do free haircuts, holiday hams, and prostate cancer education and screening have in common? They’re all in the mix for a Saturday men’s health program looking to reach men in a familiar setting.
Men 40 and older will be able to get a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, also at no charge as part of a wider effort to reach at-risk members of the community.
“Look good, feel good,” Albany barber Tosh Sevier said, outlining the theme of the event that will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 1708 W. Oakridge Drive Oakridge Baptist Church.
In looking to reach men who may be at risk, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, through a grant from the Morehouse School of Medicine, has enlisted churches and barbers.
In a recent conversation with a doctor, Sevier said, he was told that among the physician’s patients were eight whose prostate cancer was detected too late for effective treatment. The idea behind the program is to get the message out to men who may not regularly visit a physician or do not have health insurance.
“Starting the conversation with events like this gives people a better understanding of their health,” Sevier said. “I think in the midst of COVID, where we’ve lost so many people, we’re looking at health education and knowledge in a different way. The main thing is, getting registered will get you in the system with Phoebe.”
Through the grant, Phoebe has partnered with area churches. Through training sessions, volunteers were trained to engage in conversations about prostate cancer in order to spread the message.
The goal is to reach up to 1,000 men, have them tested and guide those who are diagnosed with prostate cancer through their treatment.
“We trained them in prostate cancer health, prostate cancer treatment, prostate cancer prevention, family support for prostate cancer until we felt they were well-equipped to go out into the community and spread their training and knowledge to other men who did not have doctors, may not have insurance or may even have a fear of doctors," said Darrell Sabbs, Phoebe’s community events organizer.
Another theme for the health program is “A Gift of Life,” and thus the idea of haircuts and hams became part of the idea of giving.
“All this comes together for a gift of life,” Sevier said.
