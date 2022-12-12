Is Publix Open on New Year’s Day 2023?

LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix Super Markets Charities is donating $5 million to support more than 240 nonprofit housing programs throughout the Southeast, including 126 Habitat for Humanity affiliates. Since 2014, PSMC has donated more than $33 million to housing programs, strengthening the communities in which its stores are located and giving hope by building homes and supporting programs such as emergency shelters and transitional housing for individuals in need.

“We’re committed to helping people in our communities build hope by putting roofs over their heads,” PSMC Executive Director Kelly Williams-Puccio, said. “Our founder, George Jenkins, believed that a home gives individuals and families safety, independence and hope. With this donation, we’re honored to continue his legacy by helping people facing housing insecurity.”

