Putney Park buzzards still top of conversation for Dougherty County Commission

Putney Neighborhood Association Watch President Willie Williams speaks in support of the decision to remove turkey buzzards from a community park during a Monday Dougherty County Commission meeting.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — Putney’s resident turkey buzzard population could get a few more days to sleep in as plans to start rousting them in the morning with fireworks this week may be postponed.

Dougherty County made a Facebook announcement last week stating that the effort to move the birds out of their current roosting location in the community would start on Thursday.

