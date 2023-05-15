ALBANY — Putney’s resident turkey buzzard population could get a few more days to sleep in as plans to start rousting them in the morning with fireworks this week may be postponed.
Dougherty County made a Facebook announcement last week stating that the effort to move the birds out of their current roosting location in the community would start on Thursday.
However, the county will have to study the birds’ habits to see what is the optimal time for disturbing their morning slumber prior to starting the operation, Public Works Director Chuckie Mathis told The Herald following a Monday County Commission meeting.
One reason given for the need to remove the birds is the coming construction of a community center recently approved by the commission. During Monday’s meeting, one Putney resident spoke up on behalf of the buzzards, with three backing the county’s decision to evict the ungainly raptors.
“My family has called me the buzzard lady,” Linda Giggey said. “I want to ask you to rescind this decision. I have lived within a mile of Putney Park every day of my life. The buzzards have not been a problem in our community. They spend little time in the park.”
The buzzards eat deer and other roadkill in the area, performing an important cleaning function, she said.
“They are not bothering people,” Giggey said. “They don’t approach, they don’t attack. They were never a problem to anyone. They actually earn their keep. They work for us.”
Others complained about buzzard “poop” in areas where the buzzards congregate and said that they are a nuisance at the park, where children play and the birds feed on garbage.
“I understand the lady’s concern about the buzzards,” Mike Burrell said. “I’ve been there many times and seen them not only on the poles, I’ve seen them on the picnic tables. I do know the feces of a buzzard is very acidic. If they perch on a tree, the acid from the poop actually kills that tree.”
The birds weren’t a problem when they previously roosted on a nearby cell tower, but now that the cell tower has been mostly dismantled they have sought other haunts closer to the park, Burrell said.
“They’re all over the park,” he said. “They’re where kids want to play. From a health point of view, they do need to be relocated. We’re not trying to kill them. We’re just trying to get them to move somewhere else.”
The buzzards also are a concern for Willie Williams, president of the Putney Neighborhood Association.
“The birds are a problem,” he said. “There are about 30 or 40 birds that perch in a tree that is across from the First Baptist Church. You have residences less than 100 yards from where they perch. They (are) talking and making noise to each other
“Also, across the street, the church parking lot and the roof of the church, they poop.”
Acknowledging that as a raptor turkey buzzards are a protected species, Williams said the idea is not to harm them.
“We would like them removed from the park,” he said.
On Monday Mathis said he does not know the exact date the removal effort will kick off. He also could not say how early the booming noises would start during the several days of the effort. The method that will be used was recommended by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, which will be a partner in the removal.
“You want to scare them off their roost,” he said. “We’re going to do surveillance. We were planning to start Thursday, but first we’ve got to do the surveillance. We may not even start this week.”
