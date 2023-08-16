Qualifying for Leesburg, Smithville elections will run from Monday through Friday next week

Veronica Johnson

 File Photo

LEESBURG — Qualifying for municipal elected offices opens in Lee County on Monday, with incumbents up for re-election in Leesburg and Smithville for the Nov. 7 election date.

In Leesburg, the terms for Posts 4, 5 and 6 will expire at the end of the year. Candidates should qualify in the city hall of the city where they reside.

