ATLANTA – Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will headline the “Future of Elections” panel at South by Southwest 2023 (SXSW) on March 12 in Austin, Texas.
Presenting alongside Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar, Raffensperger will make the case for commonsense, conservative election reforms on the state and national level. The 2022 gubernatorial election in Georgia saw record midterm turnout, with wait times of less than 3 minutes across the state on Election Day and continues to be a model for successful election administration, the secretary's office said in a news release.
“Georgia’s election infrastructure is a model for national reform,” Raffensperger said. “I’m proud to highlight everything we’re doing as a model for safe, accessible and secure elections across the country. SXSW allows a wider audience to hear Georgia’s success.”
Last week, Raffensperger wrote U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy outlining five proposals to ensure election integrity across the country. The state, he said, continues to be a national leader against a federal takeover of elections. Raffensperger proposed ending the federal blackout period for list maintenance, outlawing ballot harvesting, requiring audits after every federal election, nationwide photo ID, and a Constitutional amendment against noncitizen voting in federal elections.