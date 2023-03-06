How do I request an absentee ballot?

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will headline the “Future of Elections” panel at South by Southwest 2023 (SXSW) on March 12 in Austin, Texas.

 File Photo

ATLANTA – Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will headline the "Future of Elections" panel at South by Southwest 2023 (SXSW) on March 12 in Austin, Texas.

Presenting alongside Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar, Raffensperger will make the case for commonsense, conservative election reforms on the state and national level. The 2022 gubernatorial election in Georgia saw record midterm turnout, with wait times of less than 3 minutes across the state on Election Day and continues to be a model for successful election administration, the secretary's office said in a news release.

