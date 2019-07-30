ALBANY — Opportunities remain for outdoor fun in Albany and Dougherty County, and some resources are expanding.
Dougherty Assistant Public Works Director Chuck Mathis presented plans to give upgrades to three parks -- Robert Cross Park, Elliott Park and Pine Glen Park -- during the Dougherty County Commission's meeting Monday.
Plans for Robert Cross are an outdoor fitness zone, a new walkway and storm drain improvements. The expected cost is $80,600 if gravel is used for the walkway, or $149,000 if concrete is used. Mathis said the latter is being recommended, as it would be easier to maintain.
For Elliott Park, the work being considered is an 18-inch concrete pipe measuring 72-feet, a four-inch think gravel parking lot and driveway, 12 bumper stops, a 4-foot black perimeter fence, one play system, one swingset and one seesaw, for a total cost of $43,086.
Pine Glen is largely a vacant lot. Mathis said the proposed changes include a 4-inch-thick parking lot and driveway, a play system, a swingset, a 170-foot concrete pipe 18-inches thick, 500 feet of 24-inch concrete pipe drainage ditch, catch basin, junction box, 30 Leyland Cypress trees and a 25-by-25-foot shelter for an overall cost of $73,460.
The commission is expected to act on these recommendations at its regular meeting on Monday.
Joel Holmes, director for Albany Recreation and Parks, also offered an update to the County Commission on Monday. Recreation and Parks has divisions dedicated to athletics, centers and gyms, and health and wellness.
For athletics, the opportunities include adult flag football, youth basketball, adult men's basketball, men's softball, youth track and field, and church youth basketball. Depending on the activity, there are 90-140 participants in these programs.
Holmes said the city also maintains the Flint River Municipal Golf Course, which during Fiscal Year 2018-19 saw 16,080 rounds played, 139 course members and 107 venue rentals. These figures are an improvement from the previous year.
"(People) are seeing a lot more improved golf course, so we are seeing more play," Holmes said.
The course was also the site of several golf tournaments and clinics during the year.
The rec department's centers and gyms division manages five facilities spread throughout Albany, each providing community events, programs and amenities. They are the Lockett Station Community Center, Bill Miller Community Center, Henderson Community Center, J.C. Odom Jr. Fitness and Wellness Center, Thornton Community Center and Carver Community Center.
Movie in the Park, a blanket drive, summer camps, a splash park, youth swimming lessons, water aerobics, walking trails and a yoga studio are among the events and amenities provided.
The department's health and wellness division hosts programs such as Christmas with Grandparents, Senior Prom, Valentine's Day Bingo Breakfast and a line dance fitness class.
Among the improvements expected during the coming fiscal year are work planned at C.W. Heath Park to put in three sunshades and pavilions, two bay swingsets, new bleachers, concrete basketball goals and rims, new dugouts and an updated walking track. Recreation facility improvements expected are an irrigation system replacement at Flint River Municipal Golf Course and Turner Gym renovations.
Turner Gym was taken out of commission as a result of severe storms in January 2017. Holmes said work is getting underway to bring the facilities there back online.
A discussion was sparked about increased opportunities for baseball tournaments and the $2 million in SPLOST funding earmarked for tennis court improvements focused on the facilities at Albany State University West.
A call was made to the county's Recreation Committee for members to come to the commission with recommendations on how to move some plans forward.