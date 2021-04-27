ATLANTA – The Georgia Red Cross is working to assist the families impacted by the severe weather that rolled through the state over the weekend. Nearly 100 homes across Georgia were affected by scattered storms, isolated flooding, and two tornados that left 40 homes in Coffee County destroyed or caused significant damage.
Anyone in need of emergency help can contact the Red Cross at: (855) 891-7325.
The American Red Cross of Georgia ensured safe lodging and delivered meals for more than 100 people/36 families across four hotels in Douglas and another in Fitzgerald. Across the state, another 25 families were left without a home and are receiving help from the Red Cross.
Emergency Response Vehicles will distribute gloves, tarps, rakes, and clean-up kits to the neighborhoods in Coffee County and surrounding areas to help families initiate the clean-up process.
“Our No. 1 priority is to ensure that the immediate emergency needs of families impacted by the severe weather are met,” Danella Hughes, American Red Cross of Georgia regional disaster officer, said in a news release. “We are working with the Salvation Army and other local partners to provide help to the communities afflicted. Additionally, Red Cross volunteers will begin casework to help families take steps toward their recovery in the days ahead.”
Red Cross volunteers were expected to wrap up damage assessment in Coffee County and the surrounding areas Tuesday. Anyone with disaster emergency caused needs statewide can reach out to the Red Cross for help by contacting their nearest Red Cross office or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
A statewide team of volunteer caseworkers will reach out to help families find resources to move forward. Disaster mental health, health services, and spiritual care volunteers will also be available to help the families impacted.
As the Red Cross mobilizes to help those impacted by the severe weather across the state, this serves as a reminder that spring is an excellent time to follow the tips below before a tornado strikes.
-- Identify a safe place in your home where household members and pets will gather during a tornado: a basement, storm cellar or an interior room on the lowest floor with no windows;
-- In a mobile home, choose a safe place in a nearby sturdy building. If your mobile home park has a designated shelter, make it your safe place. No mobile home, however it is configured, is safe in a tornado.
-- Check your emergency kit and replenish any items missing or in short supply, especially medications or other medical supplies. Keep it nearby.
Interested persons can help people affected by spring tornadoes and floods by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the words STORMS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from these disasters.
