ATLANTA — The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage and must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month for the blood supply to recover and meet hospital and patient needs. Donors of all blood types – especially type O – are urged to make an appointment to give now and in the weeks ahead to overcome this current shortage.
Blood donor turnout has reached the lowest levels of the year as many delayed giving amid a return to the workplace and in-person learning, as well as a recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country due to the delta variant. As cases spiked in August, blood donor participation decreased about 10%, but blood product distributions to hospitals have remained strong, significantly outpacing blood donations in recent weeks.
The national Red Cross blood inventory is the lowest it’s been at this time of year since 2015, with less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks. The supply of types O positive and O negative blood, the most needed blood types by hospitals, dropped to less than a half-day supply at times over the last month − well below the ideal five-day supply.
“Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds as donors are more available to give than during the busy summer months, but this year has presented a unique and serious challenge,” Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer for the Red Cross, said in a news release. “While it’s clear the pandemic continues to weigh heavily on our minds, the Red Cross asks the public to remember donating blood is essential to the many patients that rely on lifesaving transfusions every day.”
As a thank-you, all those who come to donate through Sept. 30 and help tackle the emergency blood shortage will receive a limited-edition football-inspired T-shirt while supplies last, plus a coupon for a free haircut via email from Sport Clips Haircuts.
All those who come to donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the region include:
Albany
9/29: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Albany State University, 504 College Drive
10/4: noon-5 p.m., Porterfield UMC-RSMO Albany, 2200 Dawson Road
10/14: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Phoebe Northwest, 2336 Dawson Road
10/14: 2-6 p.m., Phoebe Northwest, 2336 Dawson Road
Tifton
10/8: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Southwell West Campus, 2227 Highway 41 North
10/11: 3-7 p.m., Northside Baptist Church of Tifton, 4605 Murray Ave.
Fitzgerald
10/11: 1-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 402 S. Merrimac Drive
Cordele
10/12: 1-6 p.m., Cordele Community Clubhouse, 108 15th Ave.
Moultrie
10/14: 12:30-5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Moultrie, 409 First St. Southeast
