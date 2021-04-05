ATLANTA – Georgia communities in 10 counties hit with severe weather last week continued to pull together for neighbors in need over the Easter weekend, none more so than Newnan and Coweta County, where an EF4 tornado displaced hundreds of residents. Red Cross volunteers rushed in to help with hotel sheltering and meals for those displaced, and caseworkers are now working one-on-one with families to assist with recovery steps.
Residents whose homes were destroyed or have major damage continue to take refuge in 12 hotel shelter locations provided by the Red Cross, where they can find a safe place to sleep and regular meals.
“Nancy, the Red Cross volunteer who delivered meals at the hotel brought me so much peace," said one mother of three coming to terms with the fact that her family is starting over. “I broke down about the fifth day, and she had such a calming way.”
With immediate emergency needs met by the Red Cross and a generous community that has provided clothing and other items, impacted families can begin to focus on looking for new housing.
More than 100 Red Cross workers – most Georgia volunteers – are supporting relief efforts in Newnan and other affected communities. To date, they have helped:
-- Assess damage to 900 homes;
-- Answer 400 calls for help;
-- Provide more than 800 overnight stays in hotels;
-- Serve more than 2,200 meals;
-- Supply nearly 350 households with clean-up supplies;
-- Make nearly 500 health, mental health, and spiritual care contacts;
-- Work with government and community partners across 10 counties to meet emergency needs.
Neighbors and fellow Georgians can help people affected by spring tornadoes and floods by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the words STORMS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from these disasters.
