PEMBROKE — The American Red Cross of Georgia continues the transition process from immediate disaster response to helping those impacted by recent storms in the state make a healthy long-term recovery.
Surveying teams have nearly finished their examinations. Across the state, and in the wake of recent storms, surveyors have conducted 234 damage assessments in three days. They’ve uncovered 98 destroyed, or majorly damaged, properties, and pointed residents to available resources.
The counties to which the Red Cross has provided assistance include Bibb, Bleckley, Bryan, Dodge, Houston, Taylor, Thomas, Troup, Twiggs and Wilcox. Several neighboring counties also have reported scattered damage. One unconfirmed fatality has been reported, along with 15 injuries.
In response to this destruction, the American Red Cross of Georgia has increased its deployed staff and volunteers to 60 people, of which 30 are virtual. Their goal is to continue helping displaced residents and to finish surveying damage.
Shelter location is Lanier Primary School at 6024 Highway 280 East in Pembroke.
Additionally, Red Cross responders are extending the shelter’s length of operation. It will now continue to function through Sunday. Staff and volunteers onsite will continue to reach out to those residents whose homes have been destroyed or severely damaged to provide assistance through sheltering, feeding, distribution of emergency supplies, and health and mental health services.
The Red Cross is committed to helping those impacted by a disaster take their next steps, provide additional recovery resources, and help them to their new normal. All Red Cross disaster assistance is free, made possible through the generosity of the community. People in need of emergency assistance are asked to call 1-800 Red Cross (1-800-733-2767).
The American Red Cross reminds blood donors it’s critically important to maintain a stable blood supply this spring to support those impacted by disasters like those that resulted from recent tornadoes and storms. Interested persons can make an appointment today by using the Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). There is currently an emergency need for blood and platelet donors of all types.
The Red Cross also encourages everyone to take three simple steps to ensure your family is prepared for disasters: 1) Build a kit, 2) make a plan and 3) stay informed. Search “American Red Cross” in your app store or visit redcross.org/apps to download the organization’s free apps to ensure you have lifesaving information right at your fingertips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.