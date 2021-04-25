ATLANTA — This spring as COVID-19 vaccines become more available and people resume some of their favorite activities, the American Red Cross is reminding the public that the need for blood remains. Healthy individuals are encouraged to make a blood donation appointment now.
But what about those who’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine – can they donate?
As long as donors are symptom-free, feeling well and can provide the vaccine manufacturer’s name, there’s no waiting period required after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized in the U.S. Additional blood donation eligibility information is available at RedCrossBlood.org/Eligibility.
Three reasons not to wait to donate:
⦁ Donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed in May to help ensure blood products are available for patients now and into summer.
⦁ Those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in May will be automatically entered for a chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps five, powered by Suburban Propane.
⦁ Plus, those who make it in to give May 1-15 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.
Schedule an appointment now to give blood and make it a summer full of life for patients. Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face masks for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Blood donation opportunities May 1-15:
Albany
5/3: noon-5 p.m., Porterfield UMC-RSMO Albany, 2200 Dawson Road
5/4: 1-6 p.m., Dougherty County Community, 2601 Dawson Road
5/10: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Friendship Baptist Church, 400 Pine Ave.
5/18: 1-6 p.m., Dougherty County Community, 2601 Dawson Road
Sylvester
5/4: 2-7 p.m., Margaret Jones Library, 205 East Pope St.
Cordele
5/11: 1-6 p.m., Cordele Community Clubhouse, 108 15th Ave.
Ashburn
5/13: 2-7 p.m., Turner County Civic Center, 601 East Madison St.
Adel
5/14: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Cook County High School, 9900 Highway 37
A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
