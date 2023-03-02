fish rewards.jpg

 Special Photo: Georgia DNR

SOCIAL CIRCLE – Just under 300 anglers reeled in a Georgia Angler Award last year. Officials with the state Department of Resources want to take that number even higher this year.

The Angler Award program recognizes individuals who catch fish that meet or exceed a specific weight or length for that particular species, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

