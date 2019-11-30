ALBANY — KR Capital has announced the availability of a FedEx route business in Albany, with easy access to Interstate 75 and major southern city hubs. The listing presents a unique opportunity for Albany entrepreneurs interested in a turn-key business with a built-in customer base. The sale is being brokered by KR Capital, a highly specialized brokerage firm focused exclusively on the sale of FedEx pick-up and delivery and line-haul routes.
The asking price for the 18 P&D routes is $1,250,000 and includes equipment valued at $1,700,000. The business has a gross annual revenue of $388,235.
“The current owner of this route is willing to work with the new buyer to assist with operations, an added benefit that could provide comfort to anyone new to the business,” said Kyle Rohner, principal of KR Capital. “Since it is located in a strong area of economic growth, with Interstate 75 running right through the middle, the investment makes good financial sense.”
FedEx has been using the contractor model since 1998, with many route owners finding success in the industry. Owning a FedEx route is an opportunity for those looking to start or expand their own business within the support structure of a larger system. And with the growth of eCommerce driving demand for logistics businesses, route owners are in the unique position of having a built-in customer base, enabling them to focus on fulfillment without the worry of marketing, advertising or customer demand.
KR Capital’s targeted approach provides a series of unique advantages to buyers and sellers of FedEx routes. The firm works with sellers to compile a best-in-class offering memorandum showcasing the business accurately to its qualified list of potential FedEx route buyers. With a sole focus on FedEx routes, KR Capital possesses a very detailed understanding of what information a buyer and their lender will be looking for in their evaluation of the opportunity. Buyers benefit from having all the information needed to make an informed decision on the purchase, along with KR Capital’s intimate understanding of the FedEx process to help expedite approval and move toward a quick closing.
Potential buyers interested in current routes can contact KR Capital for additional information.
KR Capital LLC is an industry leader specializing exclusively in the sale of FedEx routes. Since its inception, KR Capital has worked with hundreds of FedEx contractors nationwide to successfully value, market and sell their routes for a premium price. To date, the firm has grown by an average of 30 percent per year with successful route sales exceeding $150 million. KR Capital is not endorsed, sponsored or approved by, nor does it have any association or connection with, FedEx Corporation. For more information, visit www.deliveryroutesforsale.com.